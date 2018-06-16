Phoenix PD: 2 injured in double shooting

Phoenix PD: 2 injured in double shootingPosted: Updated:
-
70-year-old Scottsdale woman accused of killing of 94-year-old husband
70-year-old Scottsdale woman accused of killing of 94-year-old husband
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.More >
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.
Convicted sex offender charged again with possession of child porn
Convicted sex offender charged again with possession of child porn
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.
Police: Shooting that killed one child, injured three others in Colorado likely caused by road rage
Police: Shooting that killed one child, injured three others in Colorado likely caused by road rage
Police said the alleged suspect, Jeremy Webster, was a stranger to the victims.More >
Police said the alleged suspect, Jeremy Webster, was a stranger to the victims.
Upcoming Lost Lake music festival canceled
Upcoming Lost Lake music festival canceled
The upcoming Lost Lake Festival has been canceled. Organizers posted the notice online on Friday.More >
The upcoming Lost Lake Festival has been canceled. Organizers posted the notice online on Friday.
Fired AZ parks ranger battling cancer to get job back, following public outcry
Fired AZ parks ranger battling cancer to get job back, following public outcry
The longtime Arizona parks ranger fired suddenly last week will reportedly be offered her job back.More >
The longtime Arizona parks ranger fired suddenly last week will reportedly be offered her job back.
Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.More >
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.
Suspect reportedly involved in second suspicious incident at Golfland
Suspect reportedly involved in second suspicious incident at Golfland
Mesa police say a man suspected of making suspicious contact with a child at Golfland Sunsplash may have been involved in a second incident.More >
Mesa police say a man suspected of making suspicious contact with a child at Golfland Sunsplash may have been involved in a second incident.
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.
Dirty Dining June 15: Health inspectors find pests crawling up kitchen walls
Dirty Dining June 15: Health inspectors find pests crawling up kitchen walls
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
Plant that causes third-degree burns, blindness found in multiple states
Plant that causes third-degree burns, blindness found in multiple states
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning.
RAW VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect
RAW VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect
A DPS trooper dove over a fence to catch a suspect on Friday morning. It happened in Tempe at the Loop 101 and Elliot Road.More >
A DPS trooper dove over a fence to catch a suspect on Friday morning. It happened in Tempe at the Loop 101 and Elliot Road.
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago.
VIDEO: Health inspectors find pests crawling up kitchen walls at eatery in Tempe
A power tool used as a mixer. Rodents and insects hanging out in the kitchen. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
A power tool used as a mixer. Rodents and insects hanging out in the kitchen. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.
VIDEO: Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
VIDEO: Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend.More >
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend.