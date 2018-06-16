Phoenix PD: 2 injured in double shooting

Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot outside a 7-Eleven convenience store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that a dark vehicle drove up to a group of five people and shot at them. Two of the five people were shot.

The two victims were transported to the hospital.

At this time, Police say one victim is in critical condition while the second victim is expected to survive.

Police say that they have no viable suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

