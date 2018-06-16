Goldschmidt, Descalso power D-backs past sinking Mets 7-3

New York Mets’ Jose Bautista is tagged out at the plate by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila while trying to score on a fly ball hit by Amed Rosario during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 15, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalso homered, Zack Godley pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the staggering New York Mets 7-3 on Friday night.

The NL West leaders have won seven of eight and 11 of 14. The freefalling Mets have dropped four straight, 12 of 13 and 19 of 23.

After starting the season 11-1, the Mets (28-38) have gone from 10 games over .500 to 10 games under earlier than any team in major league history. The previous mark was held by the 2011 Marlins, who did it in their 76th game.

New York’s stagnant offense has mustered just 21 runs in the last 13 games, scoring three or fewer in 11 straight.

Goldschmidt gave Arizona a lead in the first with his second solo home run in two nights. The slugging first baseman, having a torrid June after a miserable May, has nine homers and 21 RBIs in his past 20 games. He also singled twice and drove in two runs.

Descalso had a sacrifice fly to go with a two-run homer off Seth Lugo (2-2) that put Arizona up 5-2 in the fifth. Jon Jay added three hits, including a triple.

Dominic Smith, brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, homered and doubled for the Mets.

Godley (7-5) dodged trouble through the first four innings before retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out eight and walking three.

With two runners on, Brad Boxberger entered and retired Michael Conforto for his 16th save.

Lugo led off the third with a single, Conforto was hit by a pitch and Todd Frazier followed with an RBI double. But the damage was limited when Godley fanned the next three batters to keep it tied at 1.

Arizona regained the lead for good in the bottom half. Consecutive singles by Jay, Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb put the Diamondbacks up 2-1, and Descalso’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

Smith’s fourth-inning leadoff homer off the right-field foul pole sliced the lead to 3-2.

David Peralta singled with one out in the fifth ahead of Descalso’s eighth home run of the season.

In the sixth, Jarrod Dyson drew a one-out walk, stole second and third and scored on Jay’s single to make it 6-2. Jay tripled in the eighth and Goldschmidt singled him home.

Lugo, who had not been scored upon in his other two starts this season after spending most of the year in the bullpen, was tagged for five runs and eight hits in five innings. He has the Mets’ lone win since May 30.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Activated INF Wilmer Flores (back) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned INF-OF Ty Kelly to Triple-A Las Vegas. Flores entered in a double switch in the sixth and had an RBI double in the ninth.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) made his first rehab start, for Class A Visalia, on Thursday night, allowing five runs, two earned, and five hits with three strikeouts. He threw 45 pitches in 2 1/3 innings. His next start will be Tuesday for Triple-A Reno, when he is to throw 65-75 pitches. ... RHP Randall Delgado threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab appearance for Reno on Thursday. He is to throw an inning of relief for Reno on Monday.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-2, 3.21 ERA) to the mound and the Mets counter with lefty Steven Matz (2-4, 3.53) on Saturday night in the third matchup of the four-game series.

