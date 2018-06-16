MCSO forms team to track fugitives & tackle 31,000 unserved felony warrants

MCSO forms team to track fugitives & tackle 31,000 unserved felony warrantsPosted: Updated:
-
70-year-old Scottsdale woman accused of killing of 94-year-old husband
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.More >
Plant that causes third-degree burns, blindness found in multiple states
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
Police: Shooting that killed one child, injured three others in Colorado likely caused by road rage
Police said the alleged suspect, Jeremy Webster, was a stranger to the victims.More >
Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.More >
Upcoming Lost Lake music festival canceled
The upcoming Lost Lake Festival has been canceled. Organizers posted the notice online on Friday.More >
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
Fired AZ parks ranger battling cancer to get job back, following public outcry
The longtime Arizona parks ranger fired suddenly last week will reportedly be offered her job back.More >
Suspect reportedly involved in second suspicious incident at Golfland
Mesa police say a man suspected of making suspicious contact with a child at Golfland Sunsplash may have been involved in a second incident.More >
Convicted sex offender charged again with possession of child porn
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
Two officers killed by inmate at Kansas City courthouse
Two police officers were shot and killed by an inmate in the parking lot of the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas late Friday morning.More >
Dirty Dining June 15: Health inspectors find pests crawling up kitchen walls
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."More >
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect
A DPS trooper dove over a fence to catch a suspect on Friday morning. It happened in Tempe at the Loop 101 and Elliot Road.More >
Police: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Wyandotte County deputies overcome by prisoner
Two Wyandotte County deputies and a suspect were shot outside the county courthouse, leading to the death of one deputy. Lt. Kelli Bailiff with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said the deputies were transporting inmates to court for a hearing when they were "overcome."More >
VIDEO: Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend.More >
VIDEO: DPS trooper chases suspect over fence in Chandler
When Arizona's Family view Martin Sprau saw a DPS trooper chasing a suspect who jumped over a fence in Chandler, he grabbed his phone and hit record. Full story at https://goo.gl/tQ5btb.More >
