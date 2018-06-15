Upcoming Lost Lake music festival canceled

The upcoming Lost Lake Festival has been canceled.

Organizers posted the notice online on Friday.

The festival was set to return to Phoenix Friday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 21 at Steele Indian School Park.

The three-day festival was designed to celebrate the Valley’s vibrant culture through an eclectic blend of music, locally-driven culinary treats, interactive games and inspiring art experiences.

A statement on the website reads:

Superfly has made the difficult decision to cancel Lost Lake Festival.



We came to Phoenix because we were inspired by the amazing emerging arts, culture and food scene of the city, and wanted to capture this creative force with a festival as unique as the community. We’re honored by how everyone came together to help us produce a beautiful event last year and are deeply grateful for the support of the artists, fans and the City of Phoenix.



We are so thankful for the embrace we received from Phoenix, and want to share our gratitude by giving back to several non-profit organizations that are helping to further arts and education in the community. We are planning to distribute the $25,000 we raised at last year’s festival to local charities including, Arizona School for the Arts, Native American Connections, Phoenix Central High School, Phoenix Parks Foundation and Rosie’s House, match that number with direct funds from the Lost Lake partnership for a total contribution of $50,000.



All ticket purchases will be automatically refunded in full, including processing fees, directly to the method of payment used in 7-10 business days. If you have any questions related to your refund please reach out to order-support@frontgatetickets.com.



We again appreciate all the support we received and hope in some small way Lost Lake helped to elevate the incredible artistic and cultural community of the Valley.

Earlier this spring, organizers announced the festival lineup. The lineup featured more than 40 bands and artists, including Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind.

No reason was given for the cancelation.

It's not clear if the festival will return in the future.

