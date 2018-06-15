Dirty Dining June 15: Health inspectors find pests crawling up kitchen walls

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

MJ Mini-Mart

1201 W. Hatcher Rd

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw beef stored in grocery bags

Food not cooling properly

Tinta Mexican

5000 S Arizona Mills Ave

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Hot dogs not at proper temperature

Employee not washing hands properly

Abuelos Mexican Embassy

3440 W. Chandler Blvd

Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

Food stored at the wrong temperature

A power tool used as a mixer

Pastries N Chaat

920 E. University Drive

Tempe

6 violations

Among the violations:

Food kept past its discard date.

Pests crawling up walls

Rodents and insects hanging out in the kitchen.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Brother’s Pizza

10720 W. Indian School Road

Phoenix

85037

Safeway

13733 Fountain Hills Blvd

Fountain Hills

85268

Augie’s Sports Grill

15605 W. Roosevelt Street

Goodyear

85338

Baskin Robbins

21151 E Rittenhouse Road

Queen Creek

85142

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro

16914 W. Bell Road

Surprise

85374

