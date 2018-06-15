Dirty Dining June 15: Health inspectors find pests crawling up kitchen walls

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

MJ Mini-Mart
1201 W. Hatcher Rd
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Raw beef stored in grocery bags
Food not cooling properly

Tinta Mexican
5000 S Arizona Mills Ave
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Hot dogs not at proper temperature
Employee not washing hands properly

Abuelos Mexican Embassy
3440 W. Chandler Blvd
Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

Food stored at the wrong temperature
A power tool used as a mixer

Pastries N Chaat
920 E. University Drive
Tempe

6 violations

Among the violations:
Food kept past its discard date.
Pests crawling up walls
Rodents and insects hanging out in the kitchen.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Brother’s Pizza
10720 W. Indian School Road
Phoenix
85037

Safeway
13733 Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills
85268

Augie’s Sports Grill
15605 W. Roosevelt Street
Goodyear
85338

Baskin Robbins
21151 E Rittenhouse Road
Queen Creek
85142

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro
16914 W. Bell Road
Surprise
85374

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend

    Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:01:02 GMT
    Bankrupt Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Bankrupt Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Bankrupt Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 pm on Saturday.Bankrupt Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 pm on Saturday.

    Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.

    More >

    Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.

    More >

  • Power outages imminent with monsoon, APS is ready

    Power outages imminent with monsoon, APS is ready

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:51:11 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    In the hot summer months (the season officially hits on June 21), APS always wants you to have power, especially for your air conditioner. The imminent monsoon storms, however, can throw a wrench in that.

    More >

    In the hot summer months (the season officially hits on June 21), APS always wants you to have power, especially for your air conditioner. The imminent monsoon storms, however, can throw a wrench in that.

    More >

  • New ruling puts damper on Cave Creek's annual fireworks

    New ruling puts damper on Cave Creek's annual fireworks

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:21:13 GMT

    The owner of Harold's Cave Creek Corral says he received a letter from the town's fire chief stating that his permit application for the annual fireworks event was being denied.

    More >

    The owner of Harold's Cave Creek Corral says he received a letter from the town's fire chief stating that his permit application for the annual fireworks event was being denied.

    More >
    •   

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:00:15 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >