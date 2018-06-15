Suspect reportedly involved in second suspicious incident at Golfland

Mesa police say a man suspected of making suspicious contact with a child at Golfland Sunsplash may have been involved in a second incident.

Police say the man lured children to a secluded area within the park.

[RELATED: Mesa police search for man making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland]

During one reported incident, police say the suspect was dressed in a similar outfit as a Golfland Sunsplash park employee.

He was also seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes.

The man is described as a white male, 20-30 years old and approximately 6 feet tall, weighing around 180-200 pounds

If you have any information please call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.