70-year-old Scottsdale woman accused of killing of 94-year-old husband

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.

Marie Carmen Rudd faces second Degree homicide charges in the death of William Max Rudd, also from Scottsdale.

On May 20, 2018, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a deceased elderly male in the Forest Lakes, AZ area.

The victim had severe trauma and was found on the side of the road in the area of Forest Service Road 512 (Young Road) and SR 260.

An investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office led to the identification of Rudd, the victim's spouse, as a suspect in the homicide.

On June 13, Rudd was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

She is currently being held on $500,000 cash bond.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.