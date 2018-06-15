New ruling puts damper on Cave Creek's annual fireworks

For 25 years, the Town of Cave Creek has enjoyed "Fireworks on the 3rd" as part of the celebrations around the Valley to commemorate our country's birthdate.

"For over 25 years, we are known for the best fireworks, fun times, from games for the kids on the property, snow cones, live music at all the bars and establishments in town. It's a fun time and probably the best place in town to watch fireworks," said Danny Piacquadio, owner of Harold's Cave Creek Corral and event coordinator.

On Thursday, Piacquadio received a letter from the town's fire chief stating that his permit application was being denied. Among the reasons given? The dry weather conditions and the possibility of a wildfire due to the fireworks.

"It's just a great event and we are hoping the town reconsiders on Monday," said Piacquadio.

The town will present a 14-page report to the town's council explaining its process for a denial. The report was shared with Arizona's family. In it, Rural Metro's chief states his concerns for a potential fire due to the proximity to the rugged terrain.

Piacquadio says he's changed the fireworks for this year's event in order to limit the fallout to 175 feet. He showed us the terrain where he hopes fireworks will blast off on July 3. He says the event brings in up to 6000 people during the summer months, which tend to be slow.

"We are still a tourist town. It's grown over the years but we still struggle in the summer months and this brings money into the businesses, well-needed money, and we do it in a safe containment. It would be a shame to let this 25 years go away," said Piacquadio.

There is a town council meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. during which the fire chief will present the report mentioned above to the town council. A town official tells Arizona's Family the chief's presentation does not mean this is an "actionable item," meaning no vote on changing the chief's decision will take place.

