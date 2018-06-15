Gilbert PD: Man tried to lure young girl with ice cream, puppies

Gilbert police are searching for a man accused of trying to lure a young girl with the promise of puppies and ice cream.

On June 13 at approximately 5 p.m., a mother reported a male in a vehicle contacted her daughter in a neighborhood near Power and Guadalupe roads.

The mother tells police that the suspect offered the 9-year-old girl ice cream and asked if she wanted to "see his puppies."

The man did not exit the vehicle or reach for the child.

The child was able to travel home on her bike and saw the vehicle leaving southbound in the neighborhood.

The vehicle is described as a white mini-van or small delivery-type vehicle, with sliding side doors and two rear cargo doors that open vertically. The left side passenger door has a dent and the left rear cargo door has a dent. The vehicle did not have a license plate.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 years of age, heavy set, with long white hair and beard, and scars on his face.

Gilbert police have released a suspect sketch in hopes someone will recognize him.



