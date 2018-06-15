Monsoon rain could mean slick roads

Many would argue most Arizona drivers don’t have a ton of experience navigating wet roads.

With the start of the monsoon and rain in the forecast, we turned to the experts on how to avoid getting into an accident.

The Valley hasn't had any significant rain in more than three months, and that has allowed oil to build up on the roads, so even just the smallest amount of moisture falling from the sky can create a slick track for drivers.

“The first few minutes of rain are always the most dangerous," said Danny Bullock, the assistant chief instructor at Bondurant Racing School.

Bullock teaches drivers how to stay in control using a Dodge Charger retrofitted to simulate a car that’s sliding or hydroplaning.

“If a skid happens in the Valley here, most of the time it’s going to be very unexpected by the driver, and they’ll become somewhat stunned by it.”

During a skid, Bullock advised taking your foot off the gas and brake pedals. Steer gently in the direction you want the car to go. As you get control of the car, gently hit the brakes if your front wheels are skidding, or gently press the gas if your rear wheels are skidding.

Meanwhile, at the ADOT traffic operations center, spokesman Garin Groff stressed drivers slow down.

“You’re going to need some extra braking distance once that rain starts falling and those roads get wet," said Groff.

Most importantly, never drive through a flooded wash or road.

“The rain can fall very quickly and build up on the roads. You can get ponding, especially in the right lanes. You want to make sure you really slow down, and move away from those lanes where the ponding occurs, usually the center of the road, where it’s drier. It’s a lot safer," said Groff.

Also, don’t drive around road closed signs. You risk your life and face being cited under the state’s stupid motorist law.

Make sure before you hit the road, check your wipers and replace if necessary. Finally, use your headlights when it's raining.

