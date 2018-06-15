Judge: Expelled Arizona lawmaker Don Shooter can run for state House

A judge says the Arizona lawmaker ousted over allegations of sexual harassment can run for a seat in the state Senate.

Republican Don Shooter was expelled from the Arizona House by a 56-3 vote in February after investigators concluded he sexually harassed at least seven women over many years, including fellow lawmakers.

He later filed more than 800 signatures to qualify him to run for state Senate in Legislative District 13, which stretches southwest from Buckeye and Glendale to Yuma. It’s the same district he represented while in the state House.

Another Republican primary candidate, Brent Backus, filed a lawsuit saying Shooter couldn’t run for the seat because he doesn’t live in the district.

Judge Rosa Mroz handed down her decision Friday, finding that his Yuma apartment is his primary residence and his Phoenix home is a temporary residence, which means his name can be included on the Aug. 28 primary ballot.

Shooter was first state lawmaker in the U.S. to be ousted over sexual misconduct allegations after the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

