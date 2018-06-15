Trend for 'on-demand' workers gains momentumPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
Trend for 'on-demand' workers gains momentum
Trend for 'on-demand' workers gains momentum
When Leversey Henry gets ready for work, he turns to his phone. He uses an on-demand staffing app to look for available shifts in his area. But not in just one industry and not just driving or delivery.More >
When Leversey Henry gets ready for work, he turns to his phone. He uses an on-demand staffing app to look for available shifts in his area. But not in just one industry and not just driving or delivery.More >
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Convicted sex offender charged again with possession of child porn
Convicted sex offender charged again with possession of child porn
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
AZ parks ranger battling cancer fired after 19 years on the job
AZ parks ranger battling cancer fired after 19 years on the job
Sue Hartin loved being an Arizona Parks Ranger, and is still in shock over her sudden firing last week.More >
Sue Hartin loved being an Arizona Parks Ranger, and is still in shock over her sudden firing last week.More >
He gave birth. He breastfed. Now, he wants his son to see him as a man
He gave birth. He breastfed. Now, he wants his son to see him as a manLike many new dads, Sabastion Sparks knew parenting would come with serious challenges.More >Like many new dads, Sabastion Sparks knew parenting would come with serious challenges.More >
Police: Mom left son in hot car while she shoplifted at Walmart
Police: Mom left son in hot car while she shoplifted at Walmart
A mother left her 7-year-old son alone in a hot car while she shoplifted at a Walmart in Spring, Texas, police said.More >
A mother left her 7-year-old son alone in a hot car while she shoplifted at a Walmart in Spring, Texas, police said.More >
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian
Phoenix police have arrested a man suspected in a hit and run accident Saturday that left a pedestrian dead.More >
Phoenix police have arrested a man suspected in a hit and run accident Saturday that left a pedestrian dead.More >
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
Man kills girlfriend after she refused to give him $36, police say
Man kills girlfriend after she refused to give him $36, police say
A Missouri man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in front of her 14-year-old daughter after a dispute over $36.More >
A Missouri man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in front of her 14-year-old daughter after a dispute over $36.More >
Surprise Squad helps AZ survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting
Surprise Squad helps AZ survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting
A visit from Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad to help a survivor of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting turned into a community movement for a San Tan Valley mother shot during the 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.More >
A visit from Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad to help a survivor of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting turned into a community movement for a San Tan Valley mother shot during the 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.More >
Man barricaded inside armored vehicle near Hoover Dam in custody
Man barricaded inside armored vehicle near Hoover Dam in custody
A man who barricaded himself inside an armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam Bridge Bypass on U.S. Highway 93 was taken into custody by Arizona authorities Friday afternoon.More >
A man who barricaded himself inside an armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam Bridge Bypass on U.S. Highway 93 was taken into custody by Arizona authorities Friday afternoon.More >
Woman sentenced to 25 years in road-rage murder of ASU student
Woman sentenced to 25 years in road-rage murder of ASU student
“No words can express how sorry I am, but thank you for the change to try,” Holly Davis told the judge in a wavering voice during her sentencing hearing. “I take full responsibility for my actions ...."More >
“No words can express how sorry I am, but thank you for the change to try,” Holly Davis told the judge in a wavering voice during her sentencing hearing. “I take full responsibility for my actions ...."More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Gilbert Hospital bankrupt, set to close this weekend
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.More >
Two Arizona hospitals suddenly announced Friday that they are bankrupt and will be closing their doors this weekend. Gilbert Hospital will close by 1 p.m. Saturday and Florence Hospital at Anthem will stop operations by 8 a.m. Monday.More >
Power outages imminent with monsoon, APS is ready
Power outages imminent with monsoon, APS is ready
In the hot summer months (the season officially hits on June 21), APS always wants you to have power, especially for your air conditioner. The imminent monsoon storms, however, can throw a wrench in that.More >
In the hot summer months (the season officially hits on June 21), APS always wants you to have power, especially for your air conditioner. The imminent monsoon storms, however, can throw a wrench in that.More >
New ruling puts damper on Cave Creek's annual fireworks
New ruling puts damper on Cave Creek's annual fireworks
The owner of Harold's Cave Creek Corral says he received a letter from the town's fire chief stating that his permit application for the annual fireworks event was being denied.More >
The owner of Harold's Cave Creek Corral says he received a letter from the town's fire chief stating that his permit application for the annual fireworks event was being denied.More >
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
Warren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."
Click to learn more about Warren.
Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.
Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.
In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.
Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.
And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect
RAW VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect
A DPS trooper dove over a fence to catch a suspect on Friday morning. It happened in Tempe at the Loop 101 and Elliot Road.More >
A DPS trooper dove over a fence to catch a suspect on Friday morning. It happened in Tempe at the Loop 101 and Elliot Road.More >
VIDEO: AZ Parks ranger with cancer suddenly gets fired
VIDEO: AZ Parks ranger with cancer suddenly gets fired
A woman said she was fired from the Arizona Parks and Trails Department while battling cancer and no one will tell her why that decision was made.More >
A woman said she was fired from the Arizona Parks and Trails Department while battling cancer and no one will tell her why that decision was made.More >
VIDEO: 'At last' summer break has come along
VIDEO: 'At last' summer break has come along
Regina Ballard, front desk receptionist at North Lincoln High School, sings a rendition of Etta James' "At Last" to bring in the summer break.
Regina Ballard, front desk receptionist at North Lincoln High School, sings a rendition of Etta James' "At Last" to bring in the summer break.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Woman sentenced for deadly road-rage shooting: 'If I could take [the victim's] place, I would.'
RAW VIDEO: Woman sentenced for deadly road-rage shooting: 'If I could take [the victim's] place, I would.'
The woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after shooting a 19-year-old Arizona State University student in the course of a road-rage incident was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday. Full story at https://goo.gl/tQwpGZ.More >
The woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after shooting a 19-year-old Arizona State University student in the course of a road-rage incident was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday. Full story at https://goo.gl/tQwpGZ.More >
Police make arrest in "slider" crime
Police make arrest in "slider" crime
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >