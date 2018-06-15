AZ woman with brain tumor says wrong-way crash was 'blessing in disguise'

Renni Bankowski, 55, was involved in a wrong-way crash. Doctors believe she suffered a seizure caused by a brain tumor she did not know she had. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley woman who crashed her car after driving the wrong way on Happy Valley Road is calling it a "blessing in disguise."

Renni Bankowski, 55, was by herself on her way home from work on May 22 around 11 p.m. when she blacked out behind the wheel.

The 55-year-old said Peoria police officers told her she drove more than 2 miles into oncoming traffic on Happy Valley Road near 83rd Avenue, hit a car and then crashed into a ditch.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt.

"I would say most definitely a miracle that nothing further happened to me ... and nothing serious happened to anyone else," said Bankowski.

Bankowski wasn't impaired by drugs or alcohol when she crashed, and she did not fall asleep at the wheel.

When she went to the hospital, doctors discovered she had a brain tumor. They said she had a seizure caused by the tumor, which she had not even known existed.

"It’s right behind my eyeball," said Bankowski. "They feel it’s been there for about 10 years and it’s grown to the size of a golf ball."

Now she's getting ready for surgery to remove the tumor. It's scheduled for July 13.

Bankowski has been an employee with Bobby-Q, which used to be Bobby McGee's, for more than 25 years.

Her coworkers think the world of her and describe her as the most selfless person they know.

"She's just a strong individual," said her catering manager Nicole Viers, who has known her for 10 years. "If someone can get through it, she's going to get through it."

The company started a GoFundMe account to help Bankowski pay for medical expenses.

