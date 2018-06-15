Man accused of kidnapping 94-year-old woman sentenced to prison

A man who broke into the home of an elderly woman, abducted her, and locked her in the trunk of a car, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Judge Susanna Pineda handed down the sentence to Ian Michael Nielsen on Friday afternoon, after Nielsen pleaded guilty for attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police say Nielsen broke into the then-94-year-old woman’s home near Camelback Road and 68th Street in November 2017.

Nielsen allegedly stole money from the victim, bound her with zip ties and duct tape, and locked her in the trunk of his own car.

The woman eventually freed herself from the car several hours later in the parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Two men visiting the Scottsdale area found the woman at that point and immediately called 911.

