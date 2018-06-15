Seared Swordfish in peanut sauce on sweet carrot mash

Carrot Puree

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients

5LB Carrots Orange, Peeled / Top & Tail

2 C Water

4 OZ Butter

1 T Salt

2 T Lemon Juice









1. Prep Carrots by peeling and cutting off the tops and bottoms.

2. Slice roughly into 1/8 cuts.

3. In a small stock pot add Carrots, Water, Butter and Salt. Cover with a lid.

4. On high heat, bring up to a boil.

5. Reduce heat to a low simmer. Simmer until there is little Water left.

6. Puree in blender or food processor until smooth.

7. Pass thru medium sieve.

Peanut Fish Marinade

Yield: 4 C

Ingredients



6 OZ Onion, Sliced

¼ C + 2 T Garlic, Minced

3 T Shrimp Paste

14 OZ Peanut Butter, By Weight / Creamy

2 Packs Tamarind Juice, Defrosted

1 T + 1 t Ginger Root, Peeled / Minced

3 OZ Organic Sugar, By Weight

¼ C + 2 T Lime Juice



1. Combine all in food processor or blender

2. Puree 5 minutes.

3. Refrigerate to store.