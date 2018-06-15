Your Life A to Z

Seared Swordfish in peanut sauce on sweet carrot mash

Posted:
Courtesy of Danielle Leoni, Chef/Co-owner, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

Carrot Puree

Yield: 6 Servings            

Ingredients        
5LB   Carrots Orange, Peeled / Top & Tail        
2 C    Water        
4 OZ  Butter        
1 T     Salt        
2 T     Lemon Juice        
        
        
        
        
1.    Prep Carrots by peeling and cutting off the tops and bottoms.
2.    Slice roughly into 1/8 cuts.
3.    In a small stock pot add Carrots, Water, Butter and Salt. Cover with a lid. 
4.    On high heat, bring up to a boil. 
5.    Reduce heat to a low simmer. Simmer until there is little Water left. 
6.    Puree in blender or food processor until smooth. 
7.    Pass thru medium sieve.

Peanut Fish Marinade

Yield:    4 C     

Ingredients
    
6 OZ         Onion, Sliced        
¼ C + 2 T Garlic, Minced        
3 T            Shrimp Paste        
14 OZ       Peanut Butter, By Weight / Creamy         
2 Packs    Tamarind Juice, Defrosted        
1 T + 1 t   Ginger Root, Peeled / Minced        
3 OZ        Organic Sugar, By Weight        
¼ C + 2 T Lime Juice        
        
1.    Combine all in food processor or blender
2.    Puree 5 minutes.
3.    Refrigerate to store.

