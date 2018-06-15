Seared Swordfish in peanut sauce on sweet carrot mashPosted:
Seared Swordfish in peanut sauce on sweet carrot mash
Carrot Puree
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients
5LB Carrots Orange, Peeled / Top & Tail
2 C Water
4 OZ Butter
1 T Salt
2 T Lemon Juice
1. Prep Carrots by peeling and cutting off the tops and bottoms.
2. Slice roughly into 1/8 cuts.
3. In a small stock pot add Carrots, Water, Butter and Salt. Cover with a lid.
4. On high heat, bring up to a boil.
5. Reduce heat to a low simmer. Simmer until there is little Water left.
6. Puree in blender or food processor until smooth.
7. Pass thru medium sieve.
Peanut Fish Marinade
Yield: 4 C
Ingredients
6 OZ Onion, Sliced
¼ C + 2 T Garlic, Minced
3 T Shrimp Paste
14 OZ Peanut Butter, By Weight / Creamy
2 Packs Tamarind Juice, Defrosted
1 T + 1 t Ginger Root, Peeled / Minced
3 OZ Organic Sugar, By Weight
¼ C + 2 T Lime Juice
1. Combine all in food processor or blender
2. Puree 5 minutes.
3. Refrigerate to store.
