Courtesy of Chef Christopher Collins, Sweet Provisions

Angel Cheesecake

Spongecake Crust Ingredients

1/3 cup cake flour, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp kosher salt

2 eggs, separated

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp butter, melted

¼ tsp cream of tartar



1. Preheat oven to 350 and spray bottom and sides of 9” springform pan. Wrap outside in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil making sure the entire sides are covered.

2. Using an electric mixer beat the egg yolks on high for 3 minutes. Turn down to medium and slowly add 2 tbsp sugar. Turn back up to high and beat an additional 3-4 minutes. Add vanilla and lemon juice.

3. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt over egg mixture, whisk in melted butter

4. Using a clean bowl and electric mixer, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar for 2-3 minutes on high. Slowly stream in remaining sugar and beat on high until stiff peaks form.

5. Fold the egg whites in to the yolk mixture in thirds.

6. Pour the batter into the greased pan and bake for 10 minutes or until lightly golden and center springs back when touched.



Cheesecake Ingredients

1 recipe Sponge Cake

32 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1 2/3 cups granulated sugar

¼ cup corn starch

1 tbsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

¾ cup heavy cream

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. In a bowl using electric mixer and paddle attachment, beat ¼ of the cream cheese, 1/3 cup of sugar and corn starch together on low for 3-4 minutes, scraping down occasionally. Blend in the remaining cream cheese, 8 ounces at a time, scraping down between each addition

3. Increase the speed to medium and beat the remaining sugar, then vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time and beat until completely blended. Add cream and beat until fully incorporated.

4. Pour mixture into pan and place in deep baking dish, add hot water about half way cheesecake pan. Bake for approximately 75 minutes or until cheesecake is set but slightly wiggly in the center.

5. Allow to cool completely before enjoying.

