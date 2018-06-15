Courtesy of Chef Christopher Collins, Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar

Porchetta

INGREDIENTS

1 5-6 piece fresh pork belly, skin on

1 1 ½ lb pork tenderloin

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp fennel seeds, toasted and ground

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp pepper flakes

1 cup pork belly trimmings, braised and pan fried

5 slices prosciutto

1. Season tenderloin with 1 tsp fennel, rosemary, garlic and kosher salt. Wrap tightly in prosciutto. Set aside

2. Set pork belly skin side down, using a knife, score the belly flesh in a checkerboard pattern

3. Flip belly skin side up using a knife or meat tenderizer, pierce skin multiple times. Score skin in a checkerboard pattern as well

4. Flip over again and apply remaining seasonings and crispy pork belly trimmings

5. Roll belly around tenderloin; tie crosswise with kitchen twine at 1” intervals, trim excess twine. Place on wire rack inside a baking pan

6. Roast at 500 for 45 minutes to crisp skin, lower to 250 and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 145

7. Allow porchetta to rest for 15 minutes, remove twine and slice to desired thickness.