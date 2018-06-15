As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, June 15

This Father's Day, here are some great tech gift ideas for Dad from Best Buy.

Google Home mini ($49 -399)

Dad's busy give him a digital butler who can help him out.

Whether you're a newcomer to smart home devices, or a seasoned vet, there's something for everyone in the Google Home collection, including the Google Home Mini, Google Home and Google Home Max.

Sport Band for Apple Watch ($49)

For the Fit Dad who's working out more.

Available in new colors, including Red Raspberry, Lemonade and Nike Sport Loop Midnight Fog. Made from a custom high-performance product, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Like all Apple Watch bands, you can match this band with any Apple Watch case of the same size.

LifeProof FrE Protective Water-resistant Case ($40-80)

Life is messy and its pool season, so protect his phone.

Keep your iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 in good condition with this LifeProof Fre case. Its screen cover is barely noticeable for discreet protection against scratches, while its slim body prevents impact damage without adding bulk. This LifeProof Fre case is highly resistant to moisture, so you can use it in the rain or snow.

Keurig K200 Coffee Maker ($119)

Every Father deserves a great cup each morning.

Brew a delicious cup of coffee or tea with this Keurig K200 coffee maker. This coffee maker is compact enough to fit on limited counter space.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones ($169)

For workouts, just working around the yard, and more.

Integrated controls let you answer calls, adjust the volume or pause music with the touch of a button, while the included carrying case doubles as a charging station. External ambient noise keeps you aware of your surroundings, while a background noise filter delivers crisp, clear voice calls.

Garmin Speak Plus ($229)

Your Dad won't have to ever ask for directions thanks to this.

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings.

Total Tech Support ($199/year)

Dad is not your own personal Geek Squad get him the gift of a Geek.

Total Tech Support gives dad the gift of time by covering all of his technology and appliances, no matter where or when he got them

It offers unlimited Geek Squad support in-store, by phone, 24/7 online and through the Best Buy Home App

Members also receive exclusive savings on in-home services like installation and setup, select hardware repairs, and future purchases of most Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare service plans

For more information and locations visit: https://www.bestbuy.com/

Father's Day BBQ Grilling Tips from Chef Anthony Serrano

· Make Sure the grill is hot before you start grilling

· Steak - Look for marbling and use a wireless thermometer

· Chicken - Pound out the chicken so it’s the same thickness throughout

· Salmon - brush oil on the grill and salmon to prevent sticking

For more information, visit: www.ChefAnthonySerrano.com

The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival

The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival: Arms, Legs and Kegs will celebrate everything hot on Saturday all day in the North Hall at WestWorld of Scottsdale

You can run /walk the 5K or 10K heat race, try your hand at the Jalapeno Eating Contest presented by Udder Delights, enter the fast pitch baseball contest to see if you can bring the heat or even try your hand against Travis Bagent the World Arm Wrestling Champion.

There are huge cash prizes for arm wrestlers. You can enter Right handed, left handed and via your weight class this is one of the most lucrative contests in the country and you can also go up against Travis Bagent himself. He is undefeated in the world on the left hand.

To keep cool, enjoy refreshments at the Arizona Ales and Cocktails Festival, also enjoy the world's Tallest inflatable waterslide, jalapeno Ice cream by Udder Delights, enjoy a box of free hot tamales for the first 500 kids plus more indoor games to keep kids cool.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE!

Gates open at 11am

Admission to the event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door, with free admission for kids 12 and under.

To register for any of these events and to purchase tickets, visit: http://scottsdalefahrenheitfestival.com/ also visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scottsdale-Fahrenheit-Festival-1961359940780469/?ref=br_rs

Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival

North Hall WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N Pima Rd (13.02 mi)

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

Saturday, June 16th 11am to 6pm

Phone: (480) 423-1414

Get up close to the penguins at Africa Rocks

San Diego's newest exhibit showcases the amazing biodiversity found on the African continent.

San Diego Zoo's Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks spotlights the amazing biodiversity found on the African continent, with unusual and striking animals ready for their rise to fame.

The fynbos along South Africa's rocky coastline sets the stage for unusual species, including African penguins, which prefer the beach scene. On land, they may look like they're stiffly plodding the red carpet in their tie and tailsbut get them in the pool, and its party time!

Because they can't fly, penguins jet from place to place by swimming, and they are shaped perfectly to move swiftly through the water to catch fish. An African penguin can swim at nearly eight miles per hour and stay underwater for up to four minutes.

For more information: http://africarocks.sandiegozoo.org/

Free things to do in San Diego

Families looking for summertime fun don't have to spend a lot of money to get out of town!

The 3-mile stretch between Pacific and Mission beaches is the most popular. There you can explore the boardwalk by foot or on the 20 miles of bike paths.

More than 60 dogs enter the I mperial Beach Surf Dog competition on July 28th, which raises money for the Humane Society.

on July 28th, which raises money for the Humane Society. The Embarcadero has a big waterfront park with places for kids to play. Wander through Little Italy and enjoy one of the hottest neighborhoods right now. There's also Balboa Park, affectionately known as the crown jewel of San Diego.

has a big waterfront park with places for kids to play. Wander through Little Italy and enjoy one of the hottest neighborhoods right now. There's also Balboa Park, affectionately known as the crown jewel of San Diego. You can also catch a free flick at the Liberty Station outdoor movie series, running now through October.

For more information on things to do in San Diego, visit www.SanDiego.org.

Local Dog Daycare, Boarding & Spa Facility Provides Complimentary Services to Help Support Pet Adoption

In an effort to help find the Arizona Humane Society's oldest pup a fur-ever home, Dogtopia of Arcadia, has invited 9-year-old Kisses a beautiful Labrador Retriever, in for a complimentary spa day in the hopes of finding her a home! Kisses was brought to the Arizona Humane Society this past February after her owner sadly passed away.

Kisses is a puppy at heart who loves to run around, play chase and cuddle with her favorite human. Not only is she full of good looks, Kisses is full of brains and knows how to sit, stay and shake. Dogtopia of Arcadia wants to give Kisses the royal treatment and make her feel like the queen she is!

For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Dogtopia of Arcadia

3031 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(480) 405-9646

Scottsdale-Raintree

14747 North Northsight Blvd

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

(480) 494-8833

