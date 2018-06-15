DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler

A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.

Trooper Kameron Lee with DPS said troopers had attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle near U.S. 60 at Rural Road.

Lee said the car did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle then exited southbound Loop 101 at Elliot Road where the driver lost control, causing the car to spin out.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Lee said.

A view from the Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway camera showed the suspect hop over a nearby fence during the chase.

The trooper dove over the fence and was able to take the man into custody without further incident.

Lee said the man has two outstanding warrants and is being investigated for possible impairment as well.

No information has been released on what, if any, charges the man will face.

