No weekend freeway closures for ADOT projects

No closures for construction or maintenance are scheduled on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (June 15-18), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use caution when approaching and traveling through existing work zones.

Information about weekend ramp closures or frontage road restrictions will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

Arizona also has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.

There happen to be no planned freeway closures this weekend, but remember to still use caution when traveling through existing work zones.



Have a safe weekend!



MORE: https://t.co/36zWGa1ToZ pic.twitter.com/31UVqeeFkq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 15, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.