Police arrest man who burglarized home in Mesa retirement community

A 49-year-old man is behind bars after he burglarized a woman's home in a retirement community.

Police were searching for 49-year-old William Donohue after he burglarized a victim's home near Main Street and Higley Road while she was at a tennis game.

Donohue stole the victim's jewelry. It was later recovered in a public bathroom where Donohue admitted to being prior to police contact.

Police said investigators believed Donohue was involved in similar burglaries involving retirement communities.

According to police, he was seen driving a Black GMC Sierra and traveling to 55 and up communities under the guise of being a contractor or future tenant in an attempt to roam the complexes.

He was eventually arrested on June 13.

He faces charges of burglary, aggravated assault and trafficking stolen property.

