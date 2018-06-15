DPS seizes nearly $350K worth of meth, heroin during traffic stop in Pima County

Arizona's Border Strike Force made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Pima County earlier this month.

The incident occurred back on Jun. 3 on Interstate 10 just west of Tucson.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper made a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle that was traveling westbound on I-10.

After observing numerous indicators of criminal activity, the vehicle was searched.

A DPS trooper found more than 50 pounds of meth and nearly three pounds of heroin in the car.

According to DPS, the items seized were worth more than $350,000.

Troopers arrested Luis Alberto Mazon Hernandez, 48, a Mexican national.

Hernandez was booked into federal custody on several charges including transport for sale, import into this state or offer to transport for sale or import into this state, sell, transfer or offer to sell or transfer a dangerous drug.

