One of the oldest dogs at AZ Humane Society gets makeover to find 'fur-ever' home

Dogtopia of Arcadia is giving one of Arizona Humane Society's oldest pups a spa day in the hopes that she can find her "fur-ever" home.

Kisses, 9, is a beautiful Labrador Retriever. She is in for a complimentary spa day in the hopes of finding her a new home being one of the oldest and longest residents at the humane society.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Kisses was brought to the Arizona Humane Society this past February after her owner sadly died.

She is in store for a bath, nail trim, ear cleaning and brushing during her spa day. Kisses will get the full makeover on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Good Morning Arizona will be there at 9:30 a.m. to watch Kisses get her spa day started.

Dogtopia of Arcadia is located at 3031 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

For more information on the Arizona Humane Society, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.