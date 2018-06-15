2 motorcycles collide, sending both riders to hospital in Phoenix

2 motorcycles collide, sending both riders to hospital in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
AZ parks ranger battling cancer fired after 19 years on the job
Sue Hartin loved being an Arizona Parks Ranger, and is still in shock over her sudden firing last week.More >
Convicted sex offender charged again with possession of child porn
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach, two riders fall more than 30 feet
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
AZ GOP to Rep. David Stringer: 'Resign immediately'
The chairman of the Arizona Republican Party is calling on Rep. David Stringer “to resign immediately” in the wake of comments made Stringer that some are calling racist.More >
PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix
A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Toddler kidnapped in gas station slider crime
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >
Man says 'I was the victim of a brutal assault' by Mesa officers
A man who was seen on video being mocked by Mesa police officers following a violent arrest is telling his side of the story. The Mesa police video was provided by Conde's attorney.More >
Charges dropped against man beaten by Mesa police officers
The charges against Robert Johnson were dismissed without prejudice.More >
VIDEO: AZ Parks ranger with cancer suddenly gets fired
A woman said she was fired from the Arizona Parks and Trails Department while battling cancer and no one will tell her why that decision was made.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: 'At last' summer break has come along
Regina Ballard, front desk receptionist at North Lincoln High School, sings a rendition of Etta James' "At Last" to bring in the summer break.
Police make arrest in "slider" crime
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Ahwatukee's first tattoo shop
It's a first for Ahwatukee -- the community is getting a new business... their first tattoo shop.More >