2 motorcycles collide, sending both riders to hospital in Phoenix

Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after a collision in Phoenix early Friday morning.

A motorcycle was stopped at the light on Seventh Street and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Another southbound motorcycle then rear-ended the stopped motorcycle, sending one of the motorcyclists nearly 100 yards.

The stopped motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained the worst injuries with a head wound and compound fracture.

They were both transported to a trauma center, but police expect them to survive.

One of the motorcycles caught fire after the collision.

Police said they are looking into impairment and are unsure if speed was a factor.

The intersection of Seventh Street and Camelback Road was closed for a brief period while police investigated.

