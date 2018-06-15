Scottsdale offers sandbags for residents ahead of monsoon season

With the monsoon season approaching in Arizona, the City of Scottsdale wants to make sure their residents are prepared for the summer storms.

Starting Friday, the City of Scottsdale will be offering free sandbags to their residents.

[RELATED: The monsoon can have unwelcome effects on your health]

According to city officials, the sand and bags will available to residents 24 hours a day on a first-come, first-served basis at these following locations:

The parking lot of District 1 Police Headquarters, 7601 E. McKellips Road

Near the city's north Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador

Solid Waste Transfer Station, 8417 E. Union Hills Drive

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2018]

The city will also provide shovels and bags but added that residents are required to fill their own bags. Scottsdale city officials say that there will be a limit of 10 sandbags per household. They recommend that residents fill the bags one-half to two-thirds full.

For more information, visit scottsdaleaz.gov.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.