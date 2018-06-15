Scottsdale offers sandbags for residents ahead of monsoon season

Posted: Updated:
File photo (Source: Associated Press) File photo (Source: Associated Press)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

With the monsoon season approaching in Arizona, the City of Scottsdale wants to make sure their residents are prepared for the summer storms.

Starting Friday, the City of Scottsdale will be offering free sandbags to their residents.

[RELATED: The monsoon can have unwelcome effects on your health]

According to city officials, the sand and bags will available to residents 24 hours a day on a first-come, first-served basis at these following locations:

  • The parking lot of District 1 Police Headquarters, 7601 E. McKellips Road
  • Near the city's north Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador
  • Solid Waste Transfer Station, 8417 E. Union Hills Drive

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2018]

The city will also provide shovels and bags but added that residents are required to fill their own bags. Scottsdale city officials say that there will be a limit of 10 sandbags per household. They recommend that residents fill the bags one-half to two-thirds full.

For more information, visit scottsdaleaz.gov

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon

    The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:10:51 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Five Best Things About the Monsoon  It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.  

    More >

    Five Best Things About the Monsoon  It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.  

    More >

  • Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south

    Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:17:38 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau. 

    More >

    This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau. 

    More >

  • Heat Warnings: What you need to know

    Heat Warnings: What you need to know

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:24:25 GMT

    Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.

    More >

    Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.  

    More >
    •   