Phoenix library to reopen this weekend after flooding damage

Phoenix’s flagship public library is scheduled to reopen Saturday after being closed for nearly a year.

The Burton Barr Central Library underwent a $10 million renovation following water damage caused by a broken sprinkler pipe last July.

A monsoon storm confused the facility’s smoke-detection system, filling the fire-sprinkler system with water.

The sprinkler heads didn’t activate, but water from a broken pipe flooded all five floors of the library and damaged part of the book collection.

According to a city investigation, inspectors had warned Phoenix about the sprinkler system multiple times since 2014.

Among the library’s repairs and improvements are an expanded children’s area, two computer labs and a designated room for 3-D printing programs.

The library’s roof has been replaced along with flooring, tabletops and the fire suppression system.

