ADOT offer alternatives after neighbors oppose future South Mountain interchange

Some last-minute changes to the Loop 202 South Mountain project have some families up in arms. They're worried they could lose their peace and quiet so others could get to the nearby casino faster.

"My husband and I bought out here because it's quiet, it's serene. It's beautiful, peaceful," said neighbor Brenda Cox.

Cox moved to the Dusty Lane community in Laveen 10 years ago. She knew the Loop 202 South Mountain project would eventually come this way. But she says the recent proposal to also build an off-ramp on Ivanhoe Street through her small neighborhood came as a surprise.

"To be honest we're worried about our community's safety," said Cox.

The new interchange would serve the community's 80 residents, and the Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino.

"There are some regional benefits to building an interchange. It'll help for emergency responders for police officers and firefighters, easier to get into that area," said Dustin Krugel with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

ADOT estimates that more than 20 years from now, 2,000 cars could use the interchange each day. That's too many for some residents. They worry some of those cars could end up in their neighborhood, whether by accident or otherwise.

"My little girl rides her bike through that intersection five times a day," said neighbor Michael Rogers.

ADOT says it's heard these concerns, so on Wednesday it offered up four additional possibilities.

"A lot of drivers are going to be getting some huge benefits out of this freeway, but there are certainly impacts from building any freeway. As part of this study we want to collect that feedback from the public," said Krugel.

ADOT says having no off-ramp at all is still an option and the one neighbors still like best.

"This is to support the traffic flow to the Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino. And we respect that, but I don't want to sacrifice, I don't want my neighbors to sacrifice safety and peace for profits and entertainment," said Cox. "Can we please compromise somewhere?"

ADOT is still taking public comments on the Ivanhoe interchange through July 19. Comments can be sent by email to SMFinterchangestudy@hdrinc.com or by calling 833-310-2470. Or people can mail comments to c/o ADOT Communications, 101 N. 1st Avenue, Suite 1950, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1923.

