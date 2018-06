Cardinals sign punter Andy Lee to 2-year extension

Punter Andy Lee of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL training session at the London Irish rugby team training ground in the Sunbury-on-Thames suburb of south west London, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Arizona Cardinals have signed punter Andy Lee to a two-year contract extension through 2020.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed Thursday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Cardinals]

The 35-year-old Lee averaged 47.3 yards last season, his first with Arizona, to break the franchise record and finish seventh in the NFL.

Lee has a 46.4-yard average in 217 games in 14 seasons with San Francisco, Cleveland, Carolina and Arizona. He's a three-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.