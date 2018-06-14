Campgrounds in Flagstaff area reportedly sold out

Those looking to camp in northern Arizona are apparently going to have a tough time finding a spot.

Campgrounds in the Flagstaff area are sold out, according to Jo Ann Mickelson, the executive director of the Arizona Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.

The higher gas costs aren't keeping families and friends from heading up north to camp to cool off.

Jeff Crider with the Arizona Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds said tourists are also heading to Arizona due to the wildfires in Colorado and New Mexico.

Travelers should check www.GoCampingInArizona.com for information about campsites in northern Arizona and to call ahead to check availability and make reservations.

