PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 16th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Witnesses told police the suspect got into an argument with the victim and then shot him.

The victim was transported to a hospital, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix police said officers are working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

