Players obsession with hottest video game in the world 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' borders on addiction

Players obsession with hottest video game in the world 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' borders on addictionPosted: Updated:
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
AZ parks ranger battling cancer fired after 19 years on the job
Sue Hartin loved being an Arizona Parks Ranger, and is still in shock over her sudden firing last week.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix
A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
Parents take 9-year-old girl to rehab after getting ‘hooked’ on ‘Fortnite’
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
AZ GOP to Rep. David Stringer: 'Resign immediately'
The chairman of the Arizona Republican Party is calling on Rep. David Stringer “to resign immediately” in the wake of comments made Stringer that some are calling racist.More >
Charges dropped against man beaten by Mesa police officers
The charges against Robert Johnson were dismissed without prejudice.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
ADOT offer alternatives after neighbors oppose future South Mountain interchange
Some last-minute changes to the Loop 202 South Mountain project have some families up in arms. They're worried they could lose their peace and quiet so others could get to the nearby casino faster.More >
Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach, two riders fall more than 30 feet
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Views of Brianna Westbrook described as very liberal
Brianna Westbrook is new to politics and her stances on a lot of issues are very liberal or progressive.More >
Couple folds American flag ripped from pole
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
A Chandler man paid $6,000 as a down payment for his backyard to be remodeled but has seen little progress so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
RAW VIDEO: Mobile home fire in east Mesa
Toddler kidnapped in gas station slider crime
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >
