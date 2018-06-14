Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks cereal due to possible salmonella risk

The Kellogg Company announced Thursday it is voluntarily recalling specific packages of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal because some boxes might be contaminated with salmonella.

No other Kellogg products are impacted by this recall.

Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding reported illnesses.

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT

The affected product includes the following varieties distributed across the United States as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. The BEST if Used By Date can be found on the top of the cereal box, and the UPC code can be found on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST if Used By Date Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

Kellogg is asking that people who purchased potentially affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers seeking more information, including images of these products, can visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1-800-962-1413 from Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.

FDA announced today an investigation with @CDCgov into a multi-state Salmonella outbreak that may be associated with Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, working with the company to quickly remove this cereal from the marketplace. Read more: https://t.co/ifjrclQ1Te — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 15, 2018

FDA preliminary evidence links Honey Smacks to an ongoing multi-state outbreak of Salmonella and advises consumers to check their pantries due to the long shelf life and discard it https://t.co/LVqujYqUpK — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 14, 2018

