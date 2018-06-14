Tattoo shop receives warm welcome in Ahwatukee

Ahwatukee’s first ever tattoo shop is getting a surprisingly warm welcome.

Wookie Style Tattoos moved in near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard after growing out of its previous location, and owner Terry “Wookie” Hoffman says his new neighbors are “awesome.”

“I've had so much as family stopping by just to say hi to a lady who brought in Girl Scout cookies just to welcome us to the neighborhood,” says Wookie.

Wookie believes attitudes about body art have changed. He credits talented tattoo artists who have “stepped up their game” to bring more respect to the industry.

“It's more than just the old seedy shops,” says Hoffman. “The artwork is actually what we're capable of.”

Like all the Wookie Style Tattoos artists, Sway Alvarez, uses his talents to create one-of-a-kind designs.

“I’ve been tattooing for seven years now. I've been drawing my whole life,” says Alvarez. “The culture has definitely expanded tremendously. It's more accepted.”

