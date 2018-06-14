The monsoon can have unwelcome effects on your health

The monsoon can have unwelcome effects on your healthPosted: Updated:
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Police: Teen killed during game of ‘Russian roulette’ in abandoned home
A teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb last week was killed during while engaging in "Russian roulette," investigators have concluded.More >
Arizona lawmaker says there 'aren’t enough white kids to go around’
"It will not be the country you were born into," Arizona State Rep. David Stringer said.More >
New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest
In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.More >
Man gets 25 years for raping, impregnating 12-year-old girl
A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative will serve 25 years in prison.More >
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.More >
Former Chiefs linebacker praises Trump, says kneeling during anthem is 'disrespectful'
Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali spoke out on Twitter Wednesday about President Donald Trump and the issue of NFL players standing for the National Anthem.More >
Man arrested after calling police to have his drugs tested
Douglas Kelly called the sheriff's office on Tuesday, asking them to test the drugs he bought a week earlier because he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.More >
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
Kentucky mom accused of forcing teen to drink gets 20 years
A Kentucky woman accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink whiskey until she fell has had her probation revoked.More >
Trio of javelinas found on 4th floor of Fountain Hills condo under construction
Workers at a Fountain Hills condo construction site got quite a surprise Tuesday when they encountered a trio of furry squatters.More >
Monsoon resources
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
