Michael Phelps selling his Paradise Valley home

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is going for the gold in the real estate market.

His reportedly selling his 6,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms for $4.1 million.

Of course, there's a pool fit for the most decorated Olympian of all time.

The Santa Barbara-style ranch home has imported French Oak hardwood floors, four limestone fireplaces and a 350 wine bottle storage.

Phelps moved into the home in late 2015 raved to The Associated Press a couple of weeks later.

"Our backyard looks right at Camelback Mountain," he said in 2016 interview. "You go outside in our backyard and we have orange and tangerine and lemon and lime and peach and apple — all these different fruit trees growing in our backyard."

However, Page Six speculates the price tag may be a little steep. It cites multiple celebrities who have tried to sell their mansions for top dollar only to have the prices slashed. Even Zillow says "homes like this" sold for between $1.88 million and $3.43 million. It was listed earlier this month.

