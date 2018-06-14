East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videosPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
AZ parks ranger battling cancer fired after 19 years on the job
AZ parks ranger battling cancer fired after 19 years on the job
Sue Hartin loved being an Arizona Parks Ranger, and is still in shock over her sudden firing last week.More >
Sue Hartin loved being an Arizona Parks Ranger, and is still in shock over her sudden firing last week.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix
PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix
A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
Parents take 9-year-old girl to rehab after getting ‘hooked’ on ‘Fortnite’
Parents take 9-year-old girl to rehab after getting ‘hooked’ on ‘Fortnite’
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
AZ GOP to Rep. David Stringer: 'Resign immediately'
AZ GOP to Rep. David Stringer: 'Resign immediately'
The chairman of the Arizona Republican Party is calling on Rep. David Stringer “to resign immediately” in the wake of comments made Stringer that some are calling racist.More >
The chairman of the Arizona Republican Party is calling on Rep. David Stringer “to resign immediately” in the wake of comments made Stringer that some are calling racist.More >
Charges dropped against man beaten by Mesa police officers
Charges dropped against man beaten by Mesa police officers
The charges against Robert Johnson were dismissed without prejudice.More >
The charges against Robert Johnson were dismissed without prejudice.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
ADOT offer alternatives after neighbors oppose future South Mountain interchange
ADOT offer alternatives after neighbors oppose future South Mountain interchange
Some last-minute changes to the Loop 202 South Mountain project have some families up in arms. They're worried they could lose their peace and quiet so others could get to the nearby casino faster.More >
Some last-minute changes to the Loop 202 South Mountain project have some families up in arms. They're worried they could lose their peace and quiet so others could get to the nearby casino faster.More >
Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach, two riders fall more than 30 feet
Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach, two riders fall more than 30 feet
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
Former substance abuser Pays It Forward to compassionate chef
Former substance abuser Pays It Forward to compassionate chef
Marty Lang has been a chef for more than 30 years and his command of the kitchen could easily land him a job at a nice resort or fancy restaurant. Instead, Lang chooses to do his cooking at Chandler's Valley Hope, a treatment center for substance abuse.More >
Marty Lang has been a chef for more than 30 years and his command of the kitchen could easily land him a job at a nice resort or fancy restaurant. Instead, Lang chooses to do his cooking at Chandler's Valley Hope, a treatment center for substance abuse.More >
Phoenix Zoo gets creative keeping its critters cool
Phoenix Zoo gets creative keeping its critters cool
The hot Arizona summer isn't just hard on humans: the animals over at the Phoenix Zoo are also feeling the heat.More >
The hot Arizona summer isn't just hard on humans: the animals over at the Phoenix Zoo are also feeling the heat.More >
Tattoo shop receives warm welcome in Ahwatukee
Tattoo shop receives warm welcome in Ahwatukee
Ahwatukee’s first ever tattoo shop is getting a surprisingly warm welcome.More >
Ahwatukee’s first ever tattoo shop is getting a surprisingly warm welcome.More >
Warren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."
Click to learn more about Warren.
Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.
Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.
In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.
Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.
And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Views of Brianna Westbrook described as very liberal
VIDEO: Views of Brianna Westbrook described as very liberal
Brianna Westbrook is new to politics and her stances on a lot of issues are very liberal or progressive.More >
Couple folds American flag ripped from pole
Couple folds American flag ripped from poleCaught on camera in Downtown MobileMore >
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
VIDEO: Little work done after Chandler man pays $6,000 for backyard remodel
A Chandler man paid $6,000 as a down payment for his backyard to be remodeled but has seen little progress so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
RAW VIDEO: Mobile home fire in east Mesa
RAW VIDEO: Mobile home fire in east MesaA mobile home went up in flames in the far East Valley.More >
Toddler kidnapped in gas station slider crime
Toddler kidnapped in gas station slider crime
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >
The mother of a 3-year-old boy stopped at a gas station on South Cobb Drive near Smyrna for a routine fill up that she will never forget.More >