PD: Man shoots gun outside of hospital in Gilbert, then arrested

A man is in custody after police said he shot a gun near a hospital in Gilbert on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers were called out to Banner Gateway Medical Center at Higley Road and the U. S. 60 around 2 p.m.

The man fired his handgun in the air and then held it to his head, police said.

Officers said they were able to negotiate with him and he surrendered to police.

No one was hurt.

The hospital's operations were not affected.

