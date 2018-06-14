Charges dropped against man beaten by Mesa police officers

When Johnson didn't sit down, that's when officers were seen punching him and taking him to the ground. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

Prosecutors decided to drop charges against the unarmed man that was seen on camera getting beaten by Mesa police officers at an apartment complex last month.

The charges against Robert Johnson were dismissed without prejudice.

He was originally cited for disorderly conduct and hindering.

Surveillance video and body-camera video of the incident were released last week, but it actually happened on May 23.

Johnson was with a friend and police were called out there by the friend's ex-girlfriend.

When talking to Johnson, the officers patted him down and then told him to sit down. When he didn't, that's when officers were seen punching him and taking him to the ground.

Four officers and a sergeant were placed on administrative leave while the Scottsdale Police Department investigates whether the officers committed any crimes in the Johnson case.

"We are aware of the City prosecutor’s decision to dismiss all charges against Robert Johnson. We will continue to move forward with the steps outlined in Chief Batista’s recent statements," Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said in an email.

The Mesa police chief said the department has updated its use-of-force policy due to this and another incident involving a teenage armed robbery suspect.

Two officers were put on leave in that incident that happened on May 17 but it was brought to light last week when the Mesa Police Department released body camera videos. The boy can be yelling in pain but police said they thought he had a gun since he was spotted with one at a nearby Circle K.

