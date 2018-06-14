9-year-old leukemia survivor meets Phoenix SWAT officers

Leukemia survivor 9-year-old Julian Herrera met his heroes on Wednesday.

With the help from the nonprofit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Julian got a tour of the Phoenix Swat (house) through the Light the Night program.

Julian was joined by his family including his father, Freddy Herrera.

“He’s talked about wanting to be a police officer. It’s nice to see these guys come together and show him the ins and outs, show him some of the cool things,” said Herrera.

Phoenix Swat Ofc. Kris Burtz wanted to highlight who the true hero is.

“Julian is kind of a hero in our eyes. It’s come to our attention that over the past couple of years he’s undertaken quite the battle of his own surviving his illness. So today we wanted to take reach out and take the opportunity to let him shine in this Light the Night event, and bring attention to the battle he’s had to face every day,” said Burtz.

Random acts of Light is a program ran by LLS where local heroes and celebrities surprise those who have been affected by cancer. The Herrera family found the organization roughly three years ago after their son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“Thank these guys from the Leukemia and Lymphoma society for everything they have done. They are obviously the ones that are making this happen, just, everyone that is there, family, friends, the support group, can’t do it without them,” said Herrera.

Julian has survived med free for more than a year.

