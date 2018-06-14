AZ GOP to Rep. David Stringer: 'Resign immediately'Posted: Updated:
Arizona family 'sickened' over ER bill
Sam Seylar is 16 and despite a hard fall that broke his collarbone, he still likes skateboarding. "When I fell, my shoulder hit the ground first."More >
Police: Teen killed during game of ‘Russian roulette’ in abandoned home
A teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb last week was killed during while engaging in "Russian roulette," investigators have concluded.More >
Arizona lawmaker says there 'aren’t enough white kids to go around’
"It will not be the country you were born into," Arizona State Rep. David Stringer said.More >
New video: Mesa PD officers mock suspect at hospital following violent arrest
In the videos, officers work to hog tie Jose Luis Conde after police said he resisted arrest. He can be heard saying "I can't breathe" with the officers on top of him.More >
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.More >
Man gets 25 years for raping, impregnating 12-year-old girl
A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative will serve 25 years in prison.More >
Former Chiefs linebacker praises Trump, says kneeling during anthem is 'disrespectful'
Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali spoke out on Twitter Wednesday about President Donald Trump and the issue of NFL players standing for the National Anthem.More >
Man arrested after calling police to have his drugs tested
Douglas Kelly called the sheriff's office on Tuesday, asking them to test the drugs he bought a week earlier because he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.More >
Trio of javelinas found on 4th floor of Fountain Hills condo under construction
Workers at a Fountain Hills condo construction site got quite a surprise Tuesday when they encountered a trio of furry squatters.More >
Parents of 6-month-old baby found in cat litter face homicide charges
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >
New wildfire in central Arizona threatens 100 buildings
A couple of communities are on pre-evacuation notice due to a wildfire that is burning in the Coconino National Forest where the Tinder Fire burned earlier this year.More >
VIDEO: Questionable video released shows arrest involving Mesa PD
New body-cam video released by an attorney shows a questionable arrest made on a man in Mesa.More >
VIDEO: Financially wounded at the ER
Doctor visits, medical exams, even lab tests. We all know health care is expensive. And when it comes to a trip to the emergency room, well that can get really pricey. A Valley man was shocked when he received the ER bill. He needed some help, so he contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
VIDEO: 3 javelinas take up residence on 4th floor of condos under construction
A trio of javelinas took up residence on the fourth floor of a condo complex that is under construction in Fountain Hills.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix police use suppressive fire in officer-involved shooting
Officers used suppressive fire after a suspect shot at police in Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2t87p56More >
