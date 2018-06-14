AZ GOP to Rep. David Stringer: 'Resign immediately'

Arizona State Rep. David Stringer warned voters that immigration represents an "existential threat" to the country in a video posted to social media by a Democrat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The chairman of the Arizona Republican Party is calling on Rep. David Stringer “to resign immediately” in the wake of comments made Stringer that some are calling racist.

"In light of today’s reports detailing Representative David Stringer’s comments, I am calling on him to resign immediately," said Chairman Jonathan Lines. "These words have no place in our party, or in our state."

The words to which Lines is referring are in a video posted Tuesday night on social media in which Stringer warned voters that immigration represents an "existential threat" to the country.

Stringer, a Republican from Prescott, also told his audience at the Republican Men's Forum at the St. Michael Hotel in Prescott that there, "aren't enough white kids to go around."

"If we don't do something about immigration very very soon the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country. It will not be the country you were born into," Stringer said in the 51-second video clip.

Stringer addressed the video in a Facebook post Thursday, calling the allegations of racism "fake news bait."

"My political opponents have taken 51 seconds out of a 16 minute (sic) speech to try to distort my message and mislead voters," the post reads in part. "We recognize the tactic. I'm not interested in taking the fake news bait."

"My comments about school integration were factually accurate and were intended to illustrate the challenges facing successful integration when white students are a rapidly declining percentage of the whole," the post continues. (See the entire post at the bottom of this story.) "This issue cries out for honest and open public discussion. Regrettably, my political opponents seek to shut down discussion with name calling and vile accusations."

Lines' statement came about an hour after a tweet from Sen. Martin Quezada.

"If @AZGOP Leadership and Governor @dougducey had ANY common sense or human decency they'd join me in asking for Rep. Stringer to resign now," he wrote.

A short time after Lines called for Stringer to resign, Gov. Douch Ducey's spokesman, Daniel Scarpinato tweeted that Ducey supports Lines and the Arizona GOP.

