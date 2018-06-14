Thursday, June 14, 2018

Thursday, June 14, 2018Posted:
Chef Lori Hashimoto
For more information, Hana Japanese Eatery, is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238.
Arizona Science Center – Cool Science
For more information, visit www.Azscience.org or call (602) 716-2000.
Guru of Geekery- Geek on the Beach
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/popculturekrissy.
Sweet Life Bake- The Perfect Crock Pot Cocktail for Summer
For more information, visit http://sweetlifebake.com or call 361-230-3574.
enVoque
For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
Parents Magazine
For more information, visit www.parents.com.
Arizona Aesthetics
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.
Arizona Science Center – DIY At-home Art Supplies
For more information, visit www.Azscience.org or call (602) 716-2000.
Vein Med Solutions
For more information, visit www.veinmedsolutions.com or call 480-428-5404.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com