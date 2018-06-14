Family calls Chandler soldier killed in Somalia a hero

Since the news of Alex's death, his friends, coaches, teachers, colleagues have reached out to the family to show their support. (Source: Jacob Conrad)

The family of fallen U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Alex Conrad wants the Valley to remember him as a hero.

Conrad, who grew up in Chandler, died Friday, June 8 in Somalia by indirect enemy fire.

On Thursday, his younger brother Jacob talked about his life and legacy.

"He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved the country. He loved the Army. And he was a hero," said Jacob.

Jacob said Alex joined the Army because it's a family tradition. Their grandfathers on both sides served and so did their father, Roy, who was present at Thursday's news conference, but didn't speak.

"The Army family is what my family does," said his younger brother Jacob who's a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Phoenix Police Department.

Alex was so eager to join the military, he did not walk at his Hamilton High School graduation.

"The Army had the spot for him that day and that’s what he wanted and the job he wanted so that’s when he left," said Jacob.

While growing up in Chandler, the two were competitive with each other and involved in sports including football, San Tan Soccer teams and Chandler Youth Baseball.

He described Alex as brave, outgoing and loved the thrill of roller coasters. He also liked to golf whenever he had a chance to come back to the Valley.

"He was proud to be part of the Special Forces group," he said. "He always told us that was what he was going to do and he was proud to be a soldier. He was proud of his deployments and the time he spent in the Army."

The last time Jacob communicated with his brother was about a week before his death.

"He said he was busy," recalled Jacob. "The Army loves to work people and he loved to work. He loved what he did. He loved being out with the guys. Loved the comradery."

Since the news of Alex's death, his friends, coaches, teachers, colleagues have reached out to the family to show their support.

"Definitely the Valley cares about us and we’d like to say thank you," he said. "(They said) marvelous and beautiful things about Alex, things we didn't know about him. They've been awesome."

However, in lieu of flowers and food, the family is asking anyone who wants to help to donate to the Pat Tillman Foundation.

"They’ve (Pat Tillman Foundation) reached out to us as well and offered services to us and they’ve been really wonderful as well as Fraternal Order of Police," he said.

"Alex is supportive of Pat Tillman because he’s a soldier and Alex was a Cardinals fan," he said.

Staff Sgt. Conrad is survived by his younger brother Jacob, his older sister Christie, father Roy and mother Diane.

