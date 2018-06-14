Monday, June 11, 2018

Barb Fenzl- Masa Crepes with Seared Shrimp, Avocado Sauce, and Pickled Onions

For more information, Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

Dental Genie

For more information, visit www.DentalGenie.com.

Happy Grace- Adventure & Play Everyday

For more information, visit www.happygrace.com or find them on social media.

Thai Caliente – Thai Beef Salad

For more information, visit www.thaicaliente.com or find them on Instagram and Facebook at @ThaiCaliente.

H20 CONCEPTS

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.

Envoque

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Shape Magazine

For more information, visit www.shape.com.

Scottsdale Vein Center

For more information, visit www.scottsdaleveincenter.com or call 480-483-0208.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673