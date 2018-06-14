YCSO: Suspect in attempted murder of Prescott Valley man shot and killed

Troy Mobley, 34, suspect in attempted murder who was shot and killed in Spring Valley. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a suspect in the attempted murder of a Prescott Valley man was found shot and killed.

According to YCSO, detectives learned that Troy Mobley was shot during a confrontation in a Spring Valley home Tuesday night. Mobley was taken to a Phoenix area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Mobley was a suspect in an attempted murder where a man was shot outside a pawn shop in Prescott Valley Tuesday morning.

YCSO said Mobley shot the victim during a drug deal and pushed him out of his vehicle and fled. Two other suspects were wanted in connection to that shooting and have since been arrested.

Detectives say they have not yet made an arrest in connection to Mobley's death, but they are considering self-defense as a factor.

