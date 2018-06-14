As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, June 14

APS Monsoon Preps

APS encourages customers to follow these five tips to stay alert and safe when storms approach.

Stay informed. Sign up for outage alerts at aps.com and download the APS mobile app for Android and iPhone users. The app provides quick access to many tools including the APS outage map and APS social media feeds. The outage map will provide customers with the most up-to-date information during power outages. Plan ahead. A little preparation can go a long way when it comes to safety. Create an emergency supply kit that contains non-perishable food items, water, a first-aid kit, a car charger for mobile phones, flashlights, extra batteries and any necessary medication. Stay away from all downed lines. Treat any downed line as if it is energized and keep at least 100 feet away. If you see a downed line, call 911 first and then APS. Keep power lines free and clear. Call APS if you notice a tree too close to APS power lines. APS will send a forestry representative to assess the situation within 10 business days. APS prunes or removes trees that are growing into high-voltage electrical distribution and transmission lines along streets, alleys and easements. Stay safe on the road. If your vehicle comes into contact with a downed power line, stay inside the vehicle, remain calm, call 911 and then call APS.

For more information and to download the app visit: www.aps.com

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Dave Owens visits Page Springs Winery and talking about how to create a proper support system for grape vines and how to maintain and property pick when ready.

Page Springs Winery

1500 N Page Springs Rd, Cornville, AZ 86325

Phone: (928) 639-3004

Website: http://pagespringscellars.com/

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Summer Body Meals

It is not too late to get your Summer Body. With low sugar, hydrating foods that are in season we can still look good as it heats up outside.

Women should be under 25 grams of sugar a day

If your goal is still to lose some bodyfat for summertime swimsuit weather, we want to stay under that number

Cucumbers are also a great summer snack with hydrating factors.

Other Veggies that contain Water include- Zucchini, Eggplant

A quick pick me up of pre-packaged Veggies from LifeCafe, many containing water

Year in and year out protein is a macronutrient protein and should never be sacrificed in diet - protein helps keep blood sugar stable -

A simple rule of thumb - one gram of protein per pound of desired weight

Grassfed burger and a turkey burger - hormone and antibiotic free which are also

Grab n go also available in our café

Summer eating should be guided by the foods for the season.

Free Seasonal Eating Workshop on June 16th at our various Life Time locations.

Berries, 5 grams of sugar high in antioxidants a great sweet treat lower in sugar than a cup of watermelon which is a cup of watermelon is 10g of sugar

Berries also go great for an after-dinner dessert snack heavy whipping cream

Avocado - food choice is a low-sugar option fruit and packed with monounsaturated fats use it in a smoothie in place of bananas which are high in sugar to make it creamy

Awesome Avocado Shake

1/4 Avocado

1 cup Kale

2 scoops of Vanilla Protein Powder

3 strawberries

6 oz. Almond Milk

Ice

5 Valley Locations

Life Time - Tempe

1616 W Ruby Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone:(480) 705-8855

Life Time - Gilbert

381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Phone:(480) 892-5020

Life Time Athletic - North Scottsdale

6850 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phone:(480) 538-9009

Life Time - Palm Valley

14540 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Phone:(623) 536-9595

Life Time - Scottsdale at Shea and the 101

8642 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone:(480) 607-0900

For more information visit: https://www.lifetime.life/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeTime.Life/

Six Safety Tips for Drowning Prevention on Open Water

Six Open Safety Tips:

1. Never swim near the back of the boat

2. Check the weather before you go

3. Always wear a life jacket even if you're a strong swimmer

4. Never dive head first into open water

5. Open water is different than pools

6. Always have constant eye-to-eye supervision with children around water

For information on swim lessons go to www.peoriaaz.gov/aquatics

Liberty Station: Corvette Diner, Stone Brewery, SD Comic Art Gallery

Take a break from the beach and spend some time at Liberty Station. The once Naval Training Center is now an urban village where you'll find restaurants, galleries, shops and parks to roam.

Corvette Diner

With three distinct dining areas, including the Dining Car; a simulated train car that loops old Elvis and Marilyn Monroe movies, the Groovy Room; a glow-in-the-dark '60s throwback room, and the Regal Room; a main dining room showcasing a 1958 Regal Turquoise Corvette---there is something for everyone!

Families will enjoy the entire staff dancing to fun and energetic songs, every hour, throughout the dining room. In addition, kids love the 50's theme, it's the perfect opportunity to throw on a poodle skirt or 'Pink Ladies' jacket and get in on the fun. Friday and Saturday night the Corvette Diner goes all out with a Live DJ, and wait staff don their best bouffant hair-do's.

Let your kids go wild in the Gamer's Garage (we recommend getting a Dine & Play Package --- Kids Meal + Gamer's Card) while adults enjoy draft beer, wine, house cocktails like The King's Cadillac, Priscilla's Pink Lemonade or even Spiked Shakes!

Disc Jockeys, balloon artists, magicians and live entertainment frequent the diner on a weekly basis but the main entertainment draw for kids and grownups alike is the 5,000 square-foot Gamers Garage. Not your typical "arcade", the Gamers Garage has over 50 games including everything from the latest high-tech simulators to interactive pinball throwbacks.

For more information: https://www.cohnrestaurants.com/corvettediner

Corvette Diner

2965 Historic Decatur Rd. San Diego, CA

Phone:(619) 542-1476

Comic Art Gallery

- The Gallery opened in 2015 with the aim of sharing the love of visual storytelling with the local community. Our shows and exhibits have featured artworks from legendary comic book artists such as Walt Simonson and Jack Kirby to new up and coming artists.

- The Gallery is home to the Kevin Eastman Studio, a permanent exhibit featuring the personal works and memorabilia of Kevin Eastman, the creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Inside you can see his personal sketches, props, and the very first Turtle cosplay costume!

- Throughout the year the Gallery teams up with the Fleet Science Center to host CROSSOVER: Where Comics and Science Meet. The series has comic book pros and local scientists give short talks, followed by open discussion, addressing the creative and scientific sides of comics. The 2018 season is sponsored by local craft brewer, Pariah Brewery.

- The first Friday of every month the Gallery is open late as part of Liberty Station's FRIDAY NIGHT LIBERTY. Most of these events the Gallery teams up with a local non-profit literacy advocacy group, Traveling Stories, who host a StoryTent where kids big and small can read and win prizes while parents get to enjoy the Gallery.

- June first through the end of July the Gallery will be hosting a show featuring the work of The New Yorker cartoonist Shannon Wheeler.

For more information: www.sdcomicartgallery.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sdcagallery

Comic Art Gallery

2765 Truxtun Rd., San Diego, California 92106

Phone: (858) 270-1315

Stone Brewery

For more information: http://www.stonebrewing.com/visit/bistros/liberty-station

1999 Citracado Parkway

Escondido, CA 92029

Phone: (760) 294-7866

Liberty Market

Everything you'd want to eat and drink in San Diego is all under one roof at Liberty Public Market. From craft beer to fresh fish and even a test kitchen- the bustling market spreads through an old Navy building at Liberty Station.

Liberty Public Market is a new 7-day a week Public Market and event venue offering the best of what the region has to offer. Showcasing a rustic environment with prepared foods, beer, wine, specialty cocktails, produce, fish, desserts and pastries, pastas, arts and crafts, a test kitchen, pop up dinners, and educational driven events.

For more information: http://libertypublicmarket.com/

Liberty Public Market

2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

Phone: (619) 487-9346

