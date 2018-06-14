Life Time's nutritionist's recipe and tips to get your summer body

It is not too late to get your summer body. With the low sugar, hydrating foods that are currently in season we can still look good as it heats up outside. Life Time's Nutrition Program Coordinator, Robert Maurice has a recipe that will keep you hydrated with low sugar and high protein.



Awesome Avocado Shake

1/4 Avocado

1 cup Kale

2 scoops of Vanilla Protein Powder

3 strawberries

6 oz. Almond Milk

Ice

This shake features berries which have 5 grams of sugar and are high in antioxidants. Berries are a great sweet treat that is lower in sugar than a cup of watermelon which has 10 grams of sugar. Berries also go great for an after dinner dessert snack with heavy whipping cream.

The avocado in the shake is a great food choice because it is a low-sugar option fruit that is packed with monounsaturated fats. Avocados work well in smoothies in place of bananas, which are high in sugar. Avocados help to make smoothies creamy.

Maurice says women should eat less than 25 grams of sugar a day if their goal is to lose body fat. Other summer snacks with hydrating factors include cucumbers, eggplant and zucchini.

Summer eating should be guided by which foods are in season, Maurice says. Protein should never be sacrificed as it helps keep blood sugar stable.

Life Time is offering a free seasonal eating workshop on Saturday, June 16 at their various locations. For more information, go to their website.

