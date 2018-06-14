Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, Phoenix PD were serving a warrant at the home when the suspect began firing shots at officers.

Officers used suppression fire, which is a tactic used to distract the suspect without firing directly at them.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in as many days. This shooting comes after a committee approved Police Chief Jeri Williams request for funding to study the increase in shootings.

