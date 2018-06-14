DPS: Armed man barricades himself inside car on U.S. 60 near Superior

DPS took an armed suspect into custody after he barricaded himself in a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An armed man forced the U.S. 60 to be closed near Superior for several hours after he barricaded himself inside his vehicle, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper pulled over a vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. 60 near milepost 236.

As the trooper approached the driver, the man pulled out a handgun and barricaded himself inside his vehicle, said DPS.

This resulted in the closure of U.S. 60.

Westbound traffic was closed at milepost 243, with traffic being held in Miami. Eastbound traffic was closed at milepost 277 and was being directed to State Route 177.

SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene to assist in negotiating with the driver, said DPS.

Nearly 4 hours later, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers were assisted by their air rescue unit, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Superior Police Department.

