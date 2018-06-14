Ex-student charged in fatal shooting on NAU campus to be retried in March

File photo of Steven Jones on trial for the fatal shooting on NAU campus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The retrial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting on campus now is set for March 2019.

A jury in Steven Jones’ first trial deadlocked on murder and aggravated assault charges. His retrial has been rescheduled multiple times.

The latest delay came after one of the shooting victims alleged Jones’ defense attorneys had a conflict of interest. The State Bar of Arizona is reviewing the allegation.

The judge overseeing the case granted a defense request last month to postpone the case.

Jones maintains he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Colin Brough and wounded three other students in 2015.

Prosecutors say he could have walked away from a late-night confrontation without resorting to gunfire.

Jones remains free while he awaits the retrial.

