Phoenix street closed for serious crash

A serious crash closed part of 43rd Avenue in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash that left two cars severely damaged.

The crash has closed 43rd Avenue from Osborn to Indian School roads.

No information has been released on possible injuries to the people involved or what led up to the crash.

